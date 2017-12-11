In 2005, after getting an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, the state government started working towards providing a transparent and responsible administration on the principle of development with justice. For good governance, first-hand information and understanding of grassroot realities and public grievances is necessary for public functionaries. Therefore, at the onset, the state government has given the utmost priority to the redressal of public grievances, field visits, review and public meetings.In order to get a first-hand knowledge of the policies and programs, and to assess and review their implementation in the field, a number of yatras have been undertaken - Vikas Yatra in 2009, Pravas Yatra in 2009-10, Vishwas Yatra in 2010, Seva Yatra in 2011 and Nishchay Yatra in 2016. There was a definite theme to all these yatras which included field inspections of programs and policies, monitoring and review of then, public interactions and redressal of grievances, inaugurations and laying foundations of new schemes and public meetings. The objective of these yatras is not only to oversee the execution of policies and progress but also their timely mid-course correction and to keep abreast with the problems of the masses. Mere formulation of policies does not make a difference unless their implementation is reviewed at the field level and feedback of the people is received.Only an enabling legal framework and policy environment with concrete programs at the macro level is not enough for successful implementation; what is required is a first-hand knowledge of implementation of programs and policies at the micro level. To enable this, periodic field inspections, district reviews and public functions have been undertaken to address issues of micro-management and grass root governance. This on numerous occasions has greatly assisted in identifying the discrepancies, misinterpretations and shortcomings of schemes, thus facilitating mid-course corrections and reviews.There is no better third party evaluation than witnessing the changes with one's own eyes and having first-hand experience, but this calls for an unstinted commitment and an unqualified participation of the entire machinery. On many occasions, the genesis of a new policy or program originated in the experiences gained during these field visits. Another important feature of these yatras is that all related Departmental Secretaries and officers are present during the field visits, which on many occasions facilitates on-the-spot decisions on pertinent policy matters and enables smooth coordination between departments.The program for "Vikas Yojnaon ki Samiksha Yatra" is proposed in seven phases spreading over December and January. As per the format of this yatra, there will be inspections and field visits of the schemes of 7 Resolves under the Program of Good Governance, public meetings to converse on social campaigns of prohibition and de-addiction and against child-marriage and dowry, and review meetings at district level. Progress of the schemes of 7 Resolves, public services delivery and grievance redressal, rural development, agriculture road map, human development, law and order and the compliances of previous meetings etc are some of the important topics that would be part of the review meetings. These meetings will also provide an opportunity to public representatives to discuss their issues. The Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Director General of Police along with Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of all the concerned departments will be present in these review meetings, in person or through video-conferencing.The first phase of the yatra will commence on December 12 at Patilar village in Bagha sub-division of west Champaran district. In this yatra, the desire is to revisit all the villages that were visited during Vikas Yatra in 2009. All the important announcements made and issues discussed during that visit will also be reviewed for compliance and officers, local legislators and members of parliaments will also participate in a public meeting.(Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister of Bihar)