Opinion: Beyond The Headlines - Malicious Campaign To Discredit Dalai Lama

As a communication scholar, my research focuses on analyzing the public discourse events of the Dalai Lama. To accomplish this, I employ digital ethnography and rhetorical analysis to study his rhetoric and the events in which he participates. Effective analysis of public events requires attention to language, gestures, and subtle cues, as well as an understanding of the contextual and cultural frameworks that shape them. To gain a comprehensive understanding of a recent event featuring the Dalai Lama, I watched the entire proceeding, recognising that nuanced interactions can be lost in brief or manipulated clips. In this article, I provide insights into the interaction between the Dalai Lama and a young boy that took place during a public event on February 28, exploring what happened, why it happened, the aftermath, and the lessons learned. By offering a deeper analysis, I aim to enhance the reader's comprehension of the intricate nature of human communication, particularly in the current era where digital mediation is omnipresent.

What Happened

On February 28 in Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama met with a group of over a hundred Indian high school students. The public event was organised by the M3M Foundation at the temple of the Dalai Lama, and media personnel were present. During the event, attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions. A young boy, whose family had organised the event, asked if he could hug the Dalai Lama, causing some amusement in the room. Initially, the Dalai Lama was unsure of the request, but his aides translated it for him. The boy's mother, who was one of the organisers, appeared taken aback and subtly indicated that the question was inappropriate. The boy hesitated briefly before asserting, "It's a question."

The Dalai Lama granted the boy permission to approach him on stage and indicated that he could give him a kiss on his right cheek. Following the kiss, the boy hugged the Dalai Lama, who jokingly pointed to his mouth, indicating that the boy could kiss him there, prompting more laughter and applause. The Dalai Lama then quipped, "And suck my tongue," but immediately retracted it with a humorous expression. He then patted the boy's left shoulder with his right hand, causing the boy to chuckle. The Dalai Lama then advised the boy to follow good people who promote peace and happiness rather than those who cause harm. The boy nodded in agreement, and the Dalai Lama allowed him to hug him once more. As the boy embraced the Dalai Lama, he playfully tickled the boy's armpit with his right hand, eliciting laughter from the boy and the audience.

After the event, the boy, along with his family and other students, took a group photo with the Dalai Lama. In the picture, the boy sat in front of the Dalai Lama, beaming. Later, both the boy and his mother engaged with the media in the temple courtyard. The boy shared his experience of feeling positive energy, while his mother conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity to get blessings from the Dalai Lama.

The Misrepresentation

The exchange involving a kiss between the Dalai Lama and the young boy has received a lot of attention, but what stands out to me is the Dalai Lama's open embrace of the child. As someone who operates in multiple worlds, cultures, and intellectual spaces, the Dalai Lama's embrace can be seen as an act of endearment from a Tibetan perspective. However, from a Western perspective, it may be perceived as incongruent with notions of propriety, boundaries, and gender consciousness. Nevertheless, when viewed within the context of the six-minute interactional framework, it becomes clear that the Dalai Lama operates on a different level within his own world of meaning-making. Playfulness and humour have been integral to his character throughout his 87 years of living a public life.

Moreover, the Dalai Lama is a multifaceted personality who possesses a scientific mind but lives in a rarefied realm that is far removed from the cynicism of our daily lives.

The word "suck" can be misunderstood due to language and translation incompetency. The Dalai Lama has limited proficiency in English and primarily thinks in Tibetan. He meant that now that the boy had kissed his cheek and lips, they could embrace their tongues as a friendly gesture. The Dalai Lama does not live in a hyper-sexualised world and is unaware of the sexual connotation of the word "suck" and an embrace involving tongues, which can lead to oversights. It's worth noting that the Dalai Lama's knowledge about the social world is limited to his interactions with people and the texts he reads, most of which are spiritual and esoteric. He doesn't have the luxury of keeping up with the capitalist world that thrives on material and sensorial pleasures, and we cannot expect him to understand the world of hashtags, bots, and click baits. What actually happened was that the Dalai Lama drew on a storehouse of cultural gestures to break the ice and facilitate his universalist message, consistent with his character as an elderly figure. This incident has been grossly and cynically misrepresented with a perverse intention to cause negative downstream effects.

Not A Sexual Abuse

On April 23, RAHI Foundation, an organisation based in New Delhi that has been supporting women and survivors of incest and child sexual abuse for over 25 years, released a statement in collaboration with a group of female survivors opposing any suggestion of sexual abuse by the Dalai Lama on a child. The statement emphasised the nature of child abuse and warned against making assumptions based on the interaction, stating: "At no instant did we believe it was sexually motivated. For some of us, it went out of line. Others felt it was so much in character with the way the Dalai Lama is - playful, loving, and caring." Meanwhile, scholars of Tibetan studies expressed dismay over the media's coverage of the interaction, particularly the claims of sexual misconduct. They warned that doing so would diminish the "voices of survivors who have courageously shared their stories and shined a light on systemic abuse, both in religious and many other contexts."

The Aftermath

The original footage of the Dalai Lama's speech to Indian students, which was 50 minutes long and included staff and attendees in graduation gowns, was broadcast on February 28 by the VOA Tibetan Service. However, the video did not attract any criticism until weeks later when a 50-second clip was sliced out and reposted on various social media platforms and fed to the media. This manipulated clip showed a close-up of the Dalai Lama and a child's blurred face, creating the impression that the Dalai Lama forced the child to kiss him and suck his tongue. The clip was also enhanced with synthesised English voiceovers, which obscured the original conversation.

Tibetan researcher and former member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, Lobsang Yeshi, traced the origin of the manipulated clip to three different accounts, including a Twitter account named 'Yin Sun@NiSiv4,' which uploaded the video on April 8 with a caption that read: "Pedo-Dalai Lama kissed an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tried to touch his tongue, the boy then resisted. What a disgusting scene". The same account tweeted on April 10 that they had "ruined the Dalai Lama's reputation forever".

The India-based Digital Forensics Research & Analysis Center (DFRAC) discovered that Chinese state actors, affiliates, agents, and paid bots worked together to manipulate a video clip, causing it to go viral and target both the Dalai Lama and the Global Buddhist Summit. In the days leading up to the summit, the amplifiers of the hashtag #DalaiLamaGoOut worked hard to make it trend in China and India, given that the latter was hosting the summit.

Lessons Learned

This incident offers valuable insights that are particularly relevant in today's fast-paced culture of rapid technological advancement and consumerism. By reflecting on the entire episode, we can glean important takeaways that could help us navigate the challenges and complexities of communication in a digitally-mediated world. With the increasing prevalence of technology in our lives, it's crucial that we remain mindful of the impact it has on how we communicate with one another. By being more aware of the potential pitfalls and opportunities of digital communication, we can better equip ourselves to use technology in a way that fosters positive and productive interactions. In today's era of instant information, it is crucial to exercise caution and discernment about the sources and accuracy of the information we consume and share. It is all too easy for false information to spread quickly and cause harm, especially when emotions are involved. As responsible information consumers, we must take the initiative to verify the credibility of our sources and question any content that appears dubious or too good (or bad) to be true. This can involve fact-checking with trustworthy news outlets, seeking out multiple sources, and critically evaluating the content and context of the information we come across. Furthermore, we must also be mindful of the potential for media manipulation by bad actors and actively work to combat it. In the case of the doctored video clip, it was intentionally created to fabricate a false narrative about the Dalai Lama and incite public outrage that could harm his image. Essentially, it is up to each one of us to be responsible and play our part in creating a safer and more trustworthy media landscape. By doing so, we can combat misinformation and work towards a more informed and just society.

This incident also highlights the importance of cultural relativism. The Dalai Lama's gesture was inspired by his belief in the "oneness of humanity" and his conviction that "true love is the absence of judgment". To fully understand this interaction, it is crucial to consider the complete meaning-making process involved, and analyse it in terms of interactional framing. We need to recognize that divergent interpretations can arise not only from cultural misunderstandings but also from a lack of understanding of the cultural frameworks within which the interaction occurs. This incident underscores the need for sophisticated societies to appreciate nuanced, complex, and sometimes incongruous but well-intentioned gestures that may be personal and subjective or deeply cultural. By recognising and respecting cultural differences and nuances in communication, we can avoid misunderstandings and conflicts and foster greater understanding and empathy across cultural divides.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this entire incident serves as a powerful reminder of the Dalai Lama's global impact as an icon of peace and an advocate for the rights of oppressed people. He is an ardent champion of gender justice and female leadership and a tireless advocate for the welfare of children. When he received the prestigious Templeton Prize in 2012 from the John Templeton Foundation, he donated a significant portion of the prize money ($1.5 million) to support the Save the Children Fund in India. This donation helped improve children's access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities and provided crucial aid during natural disasters and other crises. It is indisputable that the Dalai Lama is among the most influential champions of children's well-being.

Despite the media storm and the subsequent backlash, the Dalai Lama has remained steadfast in his beliefs and practices. His conscience remains clear, and his actions unblemished. His participation in the recent Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi exemplifies his continued efforts to spread his message of peace, compassion, and wisdom. In his address, he emphasised the importance of practicing inner development, particularly focusing on wisdom and compassion, to increase one's courage. His teachings and actions have established him as a significant figure in the global spiritual community, inspiring countless people worldwide to lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives. The Dalai Lama's unwavering commitment to his principles and his extraordinary dedication to serving humanity remain an enduring testament to the power of faith, compassion, courage, and resilience. No matter how vile and organised a malicious smear campaign may be, it cannot diminish his influence or the impact of his life's work.

(Dhardon Sharling is a communication scholar, feminist, and former Tibetan political figure. She is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, specializing in human communication and teaching courses in the field. Her interdisciplinary research focuses on the intersection of human consciousness and communication in an intercultural and digitally-mediated context, with a particular focus on climate change. Dhardon's dissertation critically examines the Dalai Lama's rhetoric of identification and persuasion in relation to human values and environmental ethics.)

