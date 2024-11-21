Zomato CEO Stunned By 10,000 Applications For 'Chief Of Staff' Role With ₹20 Lakh Fee

The CEO and co-founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, generated a buzz on all over social media on November 20th when he announced a special position for Chief of Staff. However, the position has an unusual requirement: the selected individual will have to pay a Rs 20 lakh fee in lieu of a salary. Instead of going to the business, the fee will be given to Feeding India, a Zomato-sponsored charity that fights hunger.

And it looks like the CEO had not imagined that he would receive massive applications for this. As an update to the vacancy post, Goyal revealed in a new post that more than 10,000 applications had been received for the position within 24 hours of its release.

"We have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between: 1. Those who have all the money. 2.Those who have some of the money 3. Those who say they don't have the money 4. Those who really don't have the money," Goyal wrote. "We will be closing the application inbox by 6pm IST today. Stay tuned for Update 3."

We will be closing the… https://t.co/8a6XhgeOGk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 21, 2024

This initiative had drawn attention for blending professional opportunities with philanthropy, making it a talking point across industries.

Mr Goyal had noted in the first social media post that Zomato is seeking applicants motivated by the role's potential for self-development rather than external validation or financial rewards. ''We believe that people who apply for this role should do it for the learning opportunity it presents rather than for a fancy, well-paying job that will make you look cool in front of yourself or the people you want to impress," he wrote.

Notably, this role will offer the selected candidate a chance to work on Zomato's high-impact projects: Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India. It's crafted as an immersive learning experience, mirroring the rigour and value of a premier MBA program.