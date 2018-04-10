Woman Walks Out Of Museum Holding A Rock. Turns Out, It's Worth 11 Lakhs

The rock was inscribed with the words "Love yourself"

Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen's Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen's Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S - Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

I'm having a hard time believing that ugly rock is worth 17,000$. - Connie (@ItsNotAnyways) April 7, 2018



I'm gonna go outside and find a rock like that and write that on the side of it with a sharpie and go collect my reward money - shane (@shanecenters) April 7, 2018

Replacement available if needed. pic.twitter.com/W6b9B0iicm - Good Art Guide (@goodartguide) April 7, 2018

I found the missing rock's cousin in my garden! pic.twitter.com/7NYIMchbeY - Leftie Gropers Fear The Truth (@OhioDeplorable) April 7, 2018

One second she's just a lady grabbing a rock, the next second she's an international art thief on the run from the law and Yoko Ono - Josh (@JoshMLabelle) April 7, 2018