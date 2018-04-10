Woman Walks Out Of Museum Holding A Rock. Turns Out, It's Worth 11 Lakhs

"It's a totally interactive exhibit, there's a bunch of rocks on the ground and people can walk up to them and pick them up," said Toronto police media officer Gary Long.
The rock that the elderly woman picked up and walked away with was inscribed with the words "Love yourself" and valued $17,500 or approximately Rs 11 lakh. What makes it so valuable? The fact that Yoko Ono - the widow of the late Beatles star John Lennon - herself had written on it.
Though the theft took place on March 12, the Toronto Police only shared pictures of the elderly woman from the museum's CCTV camera yesterday. They also initially undervalued the rock at $5,000, reports the Telegraph.
Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen's Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen's Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S- Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018
Here's how people are reacting to the theft of the expensive rock:
I'm having a hard time believing that ugly rock is worth 17,000$.- Connie (@ItsNotAnyways) April 7, 2018
- shane (@shanecenters) April 7, 2018
I'm gonna go outside and find a rock like that and write that on the side of it with a sharpie and go collect my reward money
Replacement available if needed. pic.twitter.com/W6b9B0iicm- Good Art Guide (@goodartguide) April 7, 2018
I found the missing rock's cousin in my garden! pic.twitter.com/7NYIMchbeY- Leftie Gropers Fear The Truth (@OhioDeplorable) April 7, 2018
One second she's just a lady grabbing a rock, the next second she's an international art thief on the run from the law and Yoko Ono- Josh (@JoshMLabelle) April 7, 2018
The rock thief is believed to be 55-60 years old, wearing a red scarf and black coat. The police has now appealed for any information leading to her.
