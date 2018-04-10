Woman Walks Out Of Museum Holding A Rock. Turns Out, It's Worth 11 Lakhs

Guess you can say the poor woman is between a rock and a hard place

Offbeat | | Updated: April 10, 2018 13:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Walks Out Of Museum Holding A Rock. Turns Out, It's Worth 11 Lakhs

The rock was inscribed with the words "Love yourself"

Police in Canada are searching for an elderly woman who stole a rock on display at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto. The rock is part of an interactive art exhibit featuring renowned artist Yoko Ono, where patrons can meditate using river rocks, reports the Toronto Star.

"It's a totally interactive exhibit, there's a bunch of rocks on the ground and people can walk up to them and pick them up," said Toronto police media officer Gary Long.

The rock that the elderly woman picked up and walked away with was inscribed with the words "Love yourself" and valued $17,500 or approximately Rs 11 lakh. What makes it so valuable? The fact that Yoko Ono - the widow of the late Beatles star John Lennon - herself had written on it.

Though the theft took place on March 12, the Toronto Police only shared pictures of the elderly woman from the museum's CCTV camera yesterday. They also initially undervalued the rock at $5,000, reports the Telegraph.
 
Here's how people are reacting to the theft of the expensive rock:
 
The rock thief is believed to be 55-60 years old, wearing a red scarf and black coat. The police has now appealed for any information leading to her.

Comments
In February this year, a man stole the thumb of a 2,000-year-old statue on display at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Yoko OnoYoko ono rockmusuem theft

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................