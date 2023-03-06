Woman Receives Chicken After Ordering Veg Food On Zomato, Company Responds

Zomato took notice of the "mishap" and apologised for the same.

In a shocking incident, a woman posted a video on Twitter claiming to show a chicken dish when she ordered vegetarian food on Zomato. In the video, Nirupama Singh showed a chicken dish on her plate and explained that she had simply ordered 'veg food' from the online food delivery platform. In the short four-second clip, she can be seen breaking a food item with a spoon, indicating it was chicken.

"Hi @zomato, ordered veg food and got all non veg food. 4/5 of us were vegetarians. What is this service, horrible experience," Ms Singh wrote in the caption.

Hi @zomato , ordered veg food and got all non veg food. 4/5 of us were vegetarians. What is this service, horrible experience. pic.twitter.com/6hDkyMVBPg — Nirupama Singh (@nitropumaa) March 4, 2023

Zomato took notice of the "mishap" and apologised for the same. They wrote in a tweet, "Hi Nirupama, we sincerely apologise for this mishap. Please share your registered phone number over a private message for us to investigate this further."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over five lakh views and 675 likes.

"This is my worst nightmare. What if I get a bite without knowing," commented a user.

"While Zomato is responsible for delivery, it's 99% the restaurant's fault. Too sad this mess-up is still," commented another user.

A third user said, "Omg. This is horrific."

"I saw this one news of someone seuing them for sending non veg instead of veg and got like lots of money. Not giving ideas just saying," added another person.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Last year, a user found a chicken piece in the coffee he had ordered online. The user posted a photo of the coffee cup, with the chicken piece separated from the drink. Although the food delivery application and the restaurant apologised to the user personally, he stated that his "association" with Zomato officially ended that day.

