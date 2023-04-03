Woman Narrates How She Found Her 'Dead' Husband Living In Mexico With Another Woman

Her estranged husband Tim denied her accusations

A woman from California shared her ordeal with her followers on TikTok. The video which is now going viral across social media shows a woman accusing her husband of going to extreme lengths to fake his own death so that he could live peacefully with his mistress.

Anessa Rossii has claimed that her husband allegedly faked his death five months ago to live with another woman in Mexico. Ms Rossii was also in the process of organising a funeral for him.

She posted a video on TikTok and claimed that she was told her estranged husband died of suicide five months after they split. She later found that she was shocked to discover that her husband who she was legally married to was alive and was living in Mexico with a mistress of six years.

Watch the video here:

Ms Rossii said, "Put a finger down if the Miami-Dade police department calls you and tells you that they have uncovered your husband's body and he is dead by apparent suicide."

Further in the video, she said, "So you and your family plan his funeral and everyone was shocked that this happened but you're on bad terms with your ex-husband's family so you stay in California and they stay in Florida while they 'plan the funeral'. And you don't go to the services in Florida because his family said it would be way too traumatic if you were to show up because you were in the middle of a divorce with your husband."

The woman also shared that her parents called her on January 22 to tell her he had taken his own life. She claimed that she spoke to people who claimed to be from the local police department and coroner's office.

She discovered that none of it was true. She explained, "It is now March and you spend months grieving and you even think about 'unaliving' yourself because you feel like you are the one that did it.

"And one day you go on live on TikTok and someone tells you to check your DMs because they have information regarding your husband and you open the DM only to find out that your husband is not only alive but he is living in Mexico with his mistress of six years who he's been having an affair with."

Surprisingly, her estranged husband Tim denied her accusations in a video of his own, denying her claims.

He said, "I did not fake my own death. I mean, even to hear that is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard in my life."