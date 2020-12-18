Woman Buys Gingerbread House, Finds Huge Huntsman Spider Inside

A Sydney woman found a huge huntsman spider inside her gingerbread house.

When one woman in Australia bought a gingerbread house, she probably wasn't expecting to find a giant spider with eggs inside. Katie Gompertz lived through every arachnophobe's worst nightmare when she did.

Ms Gompertz, of Sydney, had bought the gingerbread house from Australian supermarket chain Woolworths, according to Fox News. She was thinking of opening it up to have it with a cup of tea when she noticed that a massive huntsman spider had taken up residence inside the packaging.

"I have a cup of tea before I go to bed about," Ms Gompertz told nine.com.au. "I looked over at my gingerbread house that was sitting on the microwave, and I wondered if I could sneak a bit without the kids. I saw this leg almost walking down the outside.

"At first I thought it was a trick of the night. Then I thought, 'oh my god, it's a huntsman.'"

She posted pictures of the unpleasant surprise on Facebook this Monday.

The pics have gone viral, collecting hundreds of shocked reactions.

Woolworths apologised to Ms Gompertz for the "scary surprise" in the comments section, offering to replace the gingerbread house. "We'll also be following this up with our supplier, as this certainly should not have passed quality control," they wrote.

Katie Gompertz and her family noticed that the spider had an egg sac on its back. They put it outside rather than killing it.

Huntsman spiders are large spiders, known for their speed. They are widely distributed throughout Australia.