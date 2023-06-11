Woman Asks For 'Trash Lady' To Be Removed From Pic, Expert's Solution Leaves Internet In Splits

The picture has received more than 14 million views on Twitter

We're all guilty of asking our graphic designer or Photoshop expert friend to edit our pictures. But it takes real talent and a sense of humour to do what this man does. This British graphic designer James Fridman is popular on social media for taking people's Photoshop requests way too literally. Usually when Mr Fridman is done with a picture, it turns out to be extremely hilarious and so not what the person asked for. And yet, people can't help but share their photos with the designer. It's as if they want him to troll them. Recently, a woman requested Mr Fridman to remove a woman from the background of her photograph.

In the picture, the woman is seen posing on a street, and in the background, a woman is seen taking out the trash in the background. The woman asked the graphic designer to remove the 'trash lady' from the picture, saying she did not like the orange in the picture. "Hi, James, I really like this photo but could you do something about the trash lady? I don't like the orange in the picture," she wrote.

In the edited picture shared by Mr Fridman, the 'trash lady' was not there instead there were heaps of garbage all around.

Since being posted, the picture has received more than 14 million views and over 270,000 likes on Twitter.

