"Wives Are Smarter": Harsh Goenka Shares Anecdotes To Highlight Gold's Impressive Long-Term Value

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, who regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle, has once again captured the attention of his followers by sharing a funny yet insightful take on investing. Taking to X, Mr Goneka shared a few personal stories with his wife that underline gold's impressive long-term value. He compared buying gold to spending on things like a car, vacation or a smartphone. First, Mr Goenka shared that 10 years ago he bought a car for Rs 8 lakh while his wife bought gold for the same value. "Today- car's worth Rs 1.5L. Her gold? Rs 32L," he wrote in the post.

The businessman then shared another conversation with his wife. This time, while he suggested skipping gold for a short vacation instead. But his wife firmly said no. "I said, 'Let's skip gold, go on a vacation?' She said, 'Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations,'" he recalled. Mr Goenka shared another example. "I bought a phone for Rs 1L. She bought gold. Now? Phone's worth Rs 8K. Her gold? Rs 2L," he wrote.

Mr Goenka concluded his post with, "Moral: Wives are smarter".

10 yrs ago, I bought a car for ₹8L. She bought gold for ₹8L.

Today- car's worth ₹1.5L. Her gold? ₹32L.



I said, “Let's skip gold, go on a vacation?”

She said, “Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations.”



I bought a phone for ₹1L. She bought gold.

Now? Phone's worth… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 23, 2025

Since being shared, Mr Goneka's post has gone viral online, accumulating more than 823,000 views and over 15,000 likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "True, gold has appreciated and material things like cars and phones depreciate - that's how assets vs. liabilities work. But let's not forget: not every investment is about returns."

"Indian wives are way smarter than their counterparts elsewhere. Not only do they contribute financially but the way they run household, family and imbibe kids with values are seen no where. We hear even Narayan Murthy ji was lent 10,000 by his wife to start his company," commented another.

Also Read | "I Lied On CV, Got Promoted": Reddit User's Confession Sparks Debate Online

"Indian women's obsession with gold has led India to become the country with the most household gold holdings on the planet. It literally surpasses the gold reserves of most of the nations combined," wrote a third user.

"Your best investment decision was - that you decide to marry the girl who is good in making investment decision. Had you married someone exactly of your style and taste, you can yourself what your life would have been," said another.

"She invested in legacy, you invested in luxury at the end both benefited," expressed one user.

