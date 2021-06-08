Chellam Sir From 'The Family Man 2' Inspires A Wave Of Internet Memes

The character of Chellam Sir has quickly become a fan favourite.

It would not be incorrect to say that online streaming platforms have changed the way we consume content. Though we may still enjoy the larger-than-life entry sequences of our favourite superstars, people across the globe are waking up to Indian talent irrespective of the length of the roles. Additionally, the presence of subtitles has managed to break language barriers and now, many of us have artists we adore from languages we cannot even understand. A striking example of this is the character of Chellam Sir, portrayed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh in the recently released web series, The Family Man 2.

The show that is available on Prime Video features Mr Mahesh as a retired member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who aids the protagonist Srikant and other members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance (TASK) Cell in their investigation. Despite a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani, it is the character of Chellam Sir that has captured the imagination of the viewers. The portrayal has impressed the audience to the extent that several social media users have demanded that there be a dedicated spin-off series featuring the enigmatic character.

Using memes and hilarious one-liners, users have flooded social media platforms such as Twitter with praise for the 15-minute role.

Even Prime Video seemed stunned by the impact of the character.

a character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it ???? pic.twitter.com/UiPbFCQHfd — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 6, 2021

The ever-dependable Chellam Sir was an asset to the team, said many users.

In a ‘thank you' note, actor Manoj Bajpayee too made a special mention about Chellam Sir.

Some even sought relationship advice from the intelligence expert.

Chellam sir could even advise tech billionaire Elon Musk on cryptocurrency, one user added cheekily.

It was not too long before demands for a spin-off series started.

The much-loved character could very well put Google and Wikipedia out of their jobs, some users said. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Google and Wikipedia to Chellam sir pic.twitter.com/faV7HtZmvg — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 7, 2021

The series Family Man follows the life of a spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by actor Manoj Bajpayee. The show traces the life of Tiwari who is working for an anti-terror agency and also dealing with problems within his family. The second season features south Indian superstar Samantha Akkineni as the antagonist.