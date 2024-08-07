How Chhota Bheem Dialogue 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' Became A Social Media Trend

The viral phrase came from the children's cartoon series Chhota Bheem.

In this digital era, social media trends emerge and spread quickly. Often driven by a blend of nostalgic and current themes, these trends can take over social media in no time. And one such trend is the catchphrase - "Chin Tapak Dam Dam". Apart from the public, celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor and Aishwarya Sharma, hopped on the wave of the new trend and made reels on the sound, making it even more popular.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, shared a reel wherein she was seen in a red saree. The actress twirled her hair to embody the essence of her horror-comedy movie character.

The viral phrase came from the children's cartoon series Chhota Bheem. The wicked character, Takia, uses this remark when he tries to employ his magical abilities. This term resurfaced when a fan re-watched season 4 episode 47 of the show.

The episode centres on the Dholakpur jail, where a number of prisoners discuss how Bheem's intervention led to their incarceration. Takia remembers how he used to terrorise the village when his sorcery created an army of sand warriors, but Bheem destroyed his hidden cave. And that's how he lost his most powerful magic spell.

When the clip of the phrase went viral on social media, internet users welcomed the trend and created memes based on this incident. Memes related to "Chin Tapak Dam Dam" are currently overtaking Instagram Reels, YouTube videos, and X posts, with its creative adaptations.

Back to Chhota Bheem, the title of the show is based on the name of its main character, a bold and astute child who solves difficulties and defends his hometown of Dholakpur. Other well-known characters from the series are Raju, Chutki, Jaggu, Kalia, Dholu, Bholu, Rajkumari Indumati, and Tuntun Mausi. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, a live-action movie based on the cartoon series, was released earlier this year featuring Yagya Bhasin, Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande.