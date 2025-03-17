Why Do Towels Have Decorative Border? Internet Debate Unravels The Mystery

The internet never fails to spark heated debates over the most unexpected topics. The latest discussion revolves around a common household item-towels-and a question that has left many puzzled.

It all began when software engineer Nate McGrady took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask a simple yet intriguing question: What is the purpose of the embroidered border at the end of a towel?

"I'm convinced that it only exists to shrink and make it impossible to fold the towel nicely, causing you to buy another towel," he wrote.

what is the purpose of this part of a towel? pic.twitter.com/q4UYACVMDP — Nate (@natemcgrady) March 13, 2025

His post quickly went viral, with users offering humorous theories. Some joked that the border was a "racing stripe" to make towels dry faster, while others accused "Big Towel" of stealing softness from consumers.

One widely shared response suggested a more practical use: the border marks a division between the section meant for the face and upper body and the part reserved for, well, everything else. "It's to tell the top from the bottom so you don't wipe your eyes where you wiped your butt cheeks," a user quipped.

But while the jokes kept coming, some users provided a factual explanation. The feature is called a dobby border-a decorative, tightly woven strip designed to reinforce the fabric, prevent fraying, and help with folding.

A towel wholesaler further clarified to the New York Post: "Known as a dobby border, this woven strip helps prevent fraying, improves absorbency, and gives towels a professional, polished look."

So, while the dobby border might not be a grand towel conspiracy, it certainly serves a purpose- one that many people had never considered before.