Who Is Jutta Leerdam? Jake Paul's Olympic Medallist Girlfriend

Jake Paul, 27, emerged victorious in a monumental boxing clash against legend Mike Tyson, securing a comprehensive 79-73 win on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium. The bout, hailed as the biggest boxing event of 2024, went the full distance, with Paul showcasing superior skills and agility. Tyson, 58, struggled with slower reflexes, giving the YouTuber-turned-boxer a clear edge throughout the match.

Paul's triumph wasn't the only talking point of the night. His display of sportsmanship and personal moments off the ring captured the audience's attention. In a heartfelt gesture during the final seconds of the match, Paul bowed in respect to Tyson, honouring the former world heavyweight champion's legacy.

Adding to the evening's buzz was Paul's Olympian girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, who turned heads with her glamorous presence. The Dutch speed skater dazzled in a shimmering white dress and shared moments from the event on Instagram, further fuelling excitement among fans.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

According to olympics.com, the 25-year-old Dutch skating world champion with over 4.6 million followers on Instagram is a trendsetter. She's tipped to regain control of the 1000m event this season as she eyes a return to Olympic ice at Milano Cortina 2026. Born in 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands, Leerdam turned professional at the age of 20 in 2018 and has won the 1000m world title twice since then (in 2020 and 2023).

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul: A Power Couple

Leerdam and Jake Paul have been in a relationship since April 2023. Leerdam has been spending a lot of time in the US. The couple boasts a massive following on social media.

Leerdam has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, while Paul has racked up more than 27.9 million followers on Instagram alone.