Watch: YouTuber Dances To Bollywood Songs On The Streets Of New York

Q Park dances to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' in this hilarious video.

YouTuber Q Park is no stranger to doing strange things in public. It was a video of him wearing a male romper on the streets of New York City that shot him to fame, after all. This time, in a video that every Bollywood fan will love, the New York-based YouTuber was seen walking on the streets of the city and breaking out into random dance moves to Bollywood songs. The video, shared on YouTube six days ago, shows Q Park dancing to everything from Choli Ke Peeche to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

The 3-and-a-half-minute-long video shows him grooving to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhoom, Chammak Challo, Badri Ki Dulhania, while also belting out the song lyrics as stunned onlookers watch in silence.

Watch the hilarious video below, and don't miss the expressions of the bystanders:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered 6 lakh views on YouTube. A version, posted on Facebook, has been viewed over 3 million times and been shared over 51,000 times.

"I can't stop laughing," writes one person in the comments section. "That's not how you do bollywood... Where are the backup dancers who appear randomly..." jokes another.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.