Watch: Woman Fights Cancer, Visits Turkey With Fiance To Fulfill Her Dream

Picturte shows Ms Hannah taking medications.

The journey of fighting cancer and healing through a variety of therapies is daunting. When a person is experiencing a range of emotions, their family and friends constantly encourage them to look ahead to happier times in their lives. Recently, Hannah and Charlie, a couple on Instagram, recently faced a similar situation when Hannah was diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Charlie promised his fiance, Ms Hannah, that when she will get her chemotherapy done, he will take her to see the balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey. A video has been posted on the official Instagram page of the couple two days ago where the couple documented their entire journey to the place.

"I promised my fiance that after she finished chemotherapy I would take her to Cappadocia to see the balloons," reads the text super in the video. While the caption reads, "Overwhelming beauty. After 4 cancelled trips due to covid and cancer, we are finally here ticking off another place on our bucket list! What a place."

The viral video shows Ms Hannah taking medications and therapies. After completing the last round of chemotherapy treatment, the couple flew to Turkey to witness the breathtaking sight of hot air balloons.

According to the Instagram profile, Ms Hannah is suffering from stage four cancer.

The video has amassed over 2.3 lakh views and more than 14,000 likes since being shared and still counting. Viewers have become overwhelmed after watching the video. Numerous have made overwhelming remarks in the post's comment area.

"You guys are warriors. This is so beautiful," wrote one user.

Praising the couple's courage and strength, a second user said, "So happy for you guys. With you lots of health and happiness!



