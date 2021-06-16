Watch: The Internet Found A Donald Trump Lookalike In Pakistan

Donald Trump (L) and his lookalike from Pakistan (R).

A kulfi seller from Pakistan is now famous on the Internet for his striking resemblance to former US president Donald Trump. In a video that has taken social media by storm, the kulfi seller can be heard singing on the streets - and while his voice has certainly impressed more than a few viewers, it was his resemblance to Donald Trump that got the Internet talking.

The video was shared on Instagram and Twitter Thursday by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, who praised the kulfi seller's impressive voice and asked if anyone could put him in touch with the man. In the 23-second clip, the elderly man, who reportedly had albinism, can be seen wearing a kurta-pajama while standing in front of his ice cream cart.

Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha کھاۓ بغیر مزا آ گیا pic.twitter.com/YJeimzhboJ — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 10, 2021

The clip has received thousands of views across social media platforms. Many praised the man's voice, while others commented on his looks and mannerisms, which they found quite similar to Mr Trump's.

"Trump in Pakistan selling kulfi," wrote one Twitter user.

"He looks like Trump," another remarked.

Several users identified him as a resident of Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan.

Reactions were much the same on Instagram, where the video racked up over 200 comments.

"He is from Sahiwal. We grew up with his voice and kulfi in our streets," commented one Instagram user.

"Looks = Donald Trump. Soul = Naseebo Lal," said another, referring to the famous Pakistani folk singer.

This is not the first time that the Internet has found a Donald Trump doppelganger. A few years ago, a potato farmer in Spain had also gone viral for her resemblance to the former POTUS.

