Watch: Pak Restaurant Employees Break Down After Getting Terminated

The closure of Monal, a well-known restaurant in Islamabad, has left over 700 employees facing sudden unemployment, causing shock and uncertainty among its workforce. The shutdown was triggered by a Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling, which mandated the closure of all eateries within Islamabad's Margalla Hills National Park, including Monal, reported Pakistani's outlet, Dawn.

The Supreme Court's decision, delivered on June 11, 2024, ordered the immediate cessation of operations in the park due to environmental concerns. In compliance with the order, Monal announced it would permanently close on September 11, 2024, bringing an end to nearly two decades of service. Since its opening in 2006, Monal has been a popular dining destination known for its stunning views and significant contribution to Islamabad's tourism industry.

A viral video captures the moment an employee collapses upon hearing the devastating news. Other employees are shown wiping away tears as they hold their termination letters.

Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of Monal, acknowledged the challenges his employees would face due to the closure. In a heartfelt farewell letter, he addressed the difficulties of unemployment and the current financial constraints that prevent the reassignment of staff to other projects. "I wish I could offer jobs to everyone overnight, but given the current financial crisis, the group cannot reassign you to other projects. Please accept this as a decision guided by divine will and start seeking alternative employment," he wrote.

The situation of Monal's employees has struck a chord with the public, with many taking to social media to express their support.

One user commented on the viral video: "It's deeply heartbreaking to hear about the job losses... The impact on the employees and their families is profound, leaving many heartbroken and uncertain about the future. May Allah grant them ease during this difficult time and help them find new opportunities to rebuild their livelihood."

Another user commented, "They have families to feed."

"He fainted because he is thinking about his responsibilities towards his family.”a third user remarked.

A fourth user added, "This is extremely sad."