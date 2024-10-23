Watch: New Zealand Cops In Uniform Dance To Bhangra Beats, Internet Impressed

As New Zealand embraced Indian culture, many users expressed their admiration

A viral video of New Zealand police officers performing Bhangra at the Auckland Diwali Festival has captured the attention of social media users.

The video, recorded by food and travel blogger Bhavik Bhatt, was shared on Instagram and has amassed over a million views. The officers, full of energy and enthusiasm, danced to Punjabi music while the crowd cheered them on at the festival.

Watch the viral video here:

Mr Bhatt also posted another video showing the officers dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

As New Zealand embraced Indian culture, many users expressed their admiration, commenting that the world is "a beautiful place when you can embrace other traditions and cultures."

"This is so cool, nice to see them being open to a new culture," another user commented on Instagram.

The third user wrote, "No one appears to be offended while watching this...on the contrary quite enjoying a different dance, music!"

"Great !!! Happy Diwali to all," the fourth user commented.

"Punjabis are the best ever," the fifth user remarked.

The Auckland Diwali Festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fanfare every year. Artists from various walks of life participate in this festival.