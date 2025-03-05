Watch: Navi Mumbai Transforms Into A Pink Wonderland As Thousands Of Flamingos Flock To The City

Every year, Navi Mumbai's wetlands undergo a breathtaking transformation as thousands of Greater and Lesser flamingos migrate to the region, painting the landscape with vibrant hues of pink. This spectacular phenomenon has captivated the hearts of nature enthusiasts, photographers, and social media users alike, with the mesmerizing visuals taking the internet by storm. The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a vital ecological hotspot, serves as a welcoming haven for these majestic birds. As they arrive in search of food and a safe habitat, the sanctuary's mangrove forests, mudflats, and salt pans provide the perfect setting for the flamingos to thrive.

On Tuesday, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong (@SGinIndia), shared a video that took social media by storm. The footage showcased a vast flock of flamingos, known as a "flamboyance," soaring elegantly over the serene wetlands of Navi Mumbai.

"Stunning sights at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, where tens of thousands of Greater and Lesser flamingos migrate to each year. A true ecological marvel in the heart of India's financial capital, Mumbai," the post was captioned on X.

See the post here:

Stunning sights at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, where tens of thousands of Greater and Lesser 🦩 migrate to each year. A true ecological marvel in the heart of 🇮🇳's financial capital, Mumbai. HC Wong#WorldWildlifeDay #IncredibleIndia @maha_tourism @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/sjWoL50onL — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) March 4, 2025

In a significant boost to conservation efforts, Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund has committed $1.2 million to protect Mumbai's flamingo habitats along Thane Creek. This investment aims to restore vital mangrove forests and mudflats, which serve as crucial feeding grounds for the city's iconic flamingo population.

In partnership with Hasten Regeneration, a social enterprise specializing in ecosystem restoration projects, Amazon's funding will support two key initiatives:

1. A comprehensive clean-up effort along the Thane Creek settlements in Mumbai, aimed at reducing pollution and preserving the natural habitat.

2. Mangrove plantation drives in neighbouring Gujarat, which will help replenish and expand the mangrove forests, providing a haven for flamingos and other marine life.

"We are proposing $1.2 million in funding over 3 years from Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund (RNCF). The Mumbai Mangrove Restoration Project has three key objectives—cleaning up bird habitats, restoring mangroves, and supporting local communities. We're working to clear plastic and waste from areas that support 180 bird species, including Mumbai's iconic flamingoes. Then, we're replanting 150 hectares of mangroves—about 375,000 trees—along the coastline. And finally, we're making sure the local fishing communities benefit too, by creating jobs and empowering women through this effort", said Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations, Amazon India.