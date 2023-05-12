Watch: Man Takes Flight For The First Time, Son Records Priceless Reaction

The happiness on his face while sitting in the plane is the highlight of the entire video.

A bond shared by a father and son is a very special one. They don't speak a lot about their feelings but communicate a lot through unspoken words. Eventually, a son follows the footsteps of his father as he grows older into a mature person. A heartwarming video showcasing this beautiful bond is gaining traction on social media. In the now-viral video, the father is seen taking his first-ever flight. The happiness on his face, captured by his son, is winning people's hearts.

The video was shared by user Jatin Lamba on Instagram. In the video, the duo is all smiles while travelling in the metro to go to the airport. Further in the video, they are seen enjoying a meal. It then shows the man sitting on a flight and clicking selfies. The happiness and glow on his face while sitting in the plane is the highlight of the entire video. Mr Lamba then shows the shot of his father smiling as he was checking out his Mumbai home. "POV: You made your father sit in the aeroplane for the first time and brought him to Mumbai," reads the text in the video. The clip is set to Arijit Singh's song 'Tere Hawale' from the movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

"Ps : Youre feeling proud as a son," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.3 lakh views and 26,000 likes.

"This is what we live for," said a person.

A second person said, "Such a sweet video! Be blessed always."

"You won in life buddy .... ... That's what I want to do for my papa mammi," added a user.

"Wholesome," commented a user.

"That smile, how innocent and kind hearted his father's looks" said a person.