Watch: Man Steals 'Baby Jesus' From The Nativity Scene In Texas

A man has stolen the baby Jesus figure from a Nativity scene early Saturday in the Sundance Square Neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, United States. The video of the act was captured by the security cameras, and the man has been identified by the police.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Fort Worth Police Department, which described the thief as "not a very wise man."

"Not a wise man to steal from the Sundance Square nativity scene. On 12/17 around 2 a.m., this suspect stole baby Jesus and was seen jumping in a tan or silver Chevy Tahoe, so he probably wasn't alone in this. If you recognise him, please call 817-392-3956. Report # 2200325146," the cops wrote in the caption.

We are being advised the suspect vehicle looks more like a Pathfinder. Thanks for the input! — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 20, 2022

The footage showed a man stealing the baby Jesus statue from the Nativity scene, donning blue pants and a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.

"The suspects involved have been identified, and the stolen property has been returned to the rightful owner. Thank you to everyone for your assistance," the police wrote in the comment section.

According to the Fox News report, the investigation is still ongoing, and the individuals may be charged with theft. The individual is wanted, and anyone who recognises him is requested to call Fort Worth Police.

