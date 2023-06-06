Watch: Man Leaves Keys To Rolls Royce On Hood To Test How Safe Dubai Is

Man leaves his Rolls Royce unattended

According to Global Power City Index (GPCI), Dubai was named the cleanest and safest city in the world. Proving just that, a video of a content creator named Ayman Al Yaman is going viral on the internet. The man decided to park his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan by the roadside near a busy highway. The video shows the man placing the car keys next to the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot.

He leaves his car unattended and heads to the gym during daylight and comes back during the evening. To everyone's surprise, the car was undisturbed and the key is exactly where he left it. He remarks, "Come to Dubai".

The caption of the video reads, "Comment which car I should leave next."

Watch the video here:

The video soon caught the attention of the netizens. Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 5,72,000 views on Instagram and triggered an array of comments.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "In India, u can find your car On OLX."

Another user wrote, "Next time allow the cameraman to record the times u were away, believe me someone will pick up that key and call the police. Dats how Dubai security is. No one will steal the car per cent, but they will alert the police or any security person available."

The third user wrote, "Dubai is the best city, which day I forget my wallet in a supermarket in Dubai, after like 1 hour I went back to the supermarket and I found my wallet, my money, cards inside the wallet is save I too love Dubai."

"u leave your key and cameraman too there," the fourth user wrote.