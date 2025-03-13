Watch: Iran Beach Turns Bright Red After Mysterious "Blood Rain"

A stunning natural phenomenon that occurred in Iran recently has captivated and stunned people worldwide. Viewers are curious and perhaps a little afraid after seeing videos of a beach glowing brilliant red after a downpour. Many are referring to it as "blood rain," while others are just enthralled by the uncommon sight.



A video shared on Instagram by a tour guide shows rainwater washing down red dirt from the land onto the beach. A stunning and surreal effect is created. The water turns a vivid scarlet as the soil mixes with the sea.



The caption on the video in Persian roughly translates to, "The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormoz. Serasima tourists seeing this rain is amazing."

Multiple viral videos of the phenomenon sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with users expressing their thoughts on the amazing sight. One user wrote, "I wish I was there under the rain of Hormoz and the beautiful soil coloured with love."



Another added, "This scene is really wonderful and special."



"Glory be to God. What a beauty. Indeed, God is the best painter of both worlds,” read a comment.



The beach, on Rainbow Island in the Strait of Hormuz, is a popular tourist destination in Iran for its naturally red soil, which contains high levels of iron and other minerals.



The bizarre yet unique 'blood red' phenomenon is a year-round attraction at the coast, caused by the high iron oxide content in the volcanic soil. These minerals combine with the heavy tide to give the shoreline a bright red colour, which appears as if someone has dumped a large bucket of red paint in the sea.



Far from being a reason for alarm, this amazing sight attracts travellers from across the world keen to see Iran's "blood rain" beach for themselves.