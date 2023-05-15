Watch: IndiGo Air Hostess Makes Special Announcement For Her Co-Worker Mom, Internet Emotional

The emotional mother-daughter moment is going viral

Mother's Day, a special occasion to honour and appreciate mothers was celebrated worldwide yesterday. Social media was abuzz with adorable posts highlighting the special bond that a child and mother share. Marking the day, IndiGo also shared a beautiful video that has captured the internet's attention. The video features an IndiGo air hostess and her mother who also happens to be a cabin crew of the same airline.

''Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air,'' IndiGo tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay#goIndiGo#IndiaByIndiGopic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

The video opens to show the air hostess introducing herself as Nabira Sashmi to the passengers and then introducing her mother. She remarks that this is the first time she has seen her aboard in a uniform as a member of the same cabin crew.

"I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today," says Ms Sashmi.

Hearing the lovely announcement, her mother is seen shedding tears of joy before she kisses her daughter's cheek. Meanwhile, passengers were seen cheering and clapping for the duo.

The emotional mother-daughter moment is going viral, and people thanked IndiGo for giving them an opportunity to work together. Many also wished them good luck for their future.

One user wrote, ''Heart touching love. Happy mother's day. It made my day.'' Another commented, ''That makes a difference! Good gesture by Indigo roster dept for putting Mom n Daughter on the same flight on Mom's Day.'' The daughter also retweeted the video and wrote, ''Finally lived the dream.''

A third added, ''A very very happy Mother's Day ! Best wishes for your career!'' A fourth said, ''I was crying watching this. Proud moment for a mom-daughter.''