Watch: Goose Attacks Man As He Tries To Play With Its Babies

In the video, a goose attacks a man.

No matter how powerful someone is, they cannot interfere with a mother who is attempting to defend her children. This belief was perfectly embodied by a viral video of a goose family, which demonstrated how aggressive a mother could be if she felt even the slightest threat to her children.

The video starts with a visual that shows two parent goose birds carrying their goslings along a sidewalk alongside a road. Following that, a man wearing a pink sweater crosses the street and tries to play with the goslings amassed on the pavement. The goslings' mother is watching the incident and, alarmed by the sudden danger, begins viciously beak-attacking the man.

She flies to attack the man and pursues him down the street, chasing him until she has totally cut him off from its babies. The man was forced to continue running for his life by the goose, who made the situation appear horrible for the man. Because of these astonishing pictures, which typically do not occur to animal lovers, the woman who was filming this video was laughing throughout. But nothing bad happened as a result of the episode.

Watch the video here:

According to National Geographic, geese usually graze together in fields, eating grasses, sedges, grains, and berries. Their bills have serrated edges, which helps them cut tough grass stems.

The video, which a person going by the handle UOldguy shared on Twitter, is currently going viral and has received several views and likes.

Featured Video Of The Day 'The Kashmir Files' Actor Anupam Kher Calls Film Fest Jury Head "Vulgar"