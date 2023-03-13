Watch: Fielder Fails To Stop Ball On Cricket Ground, Internet In Splits

The video has amassed more than 8 lakh views

Village cricket series often provide several entertaining moments and it was no different in the match between Padghe and Rodpali. However, a bizarre incident became the highlight of the match. A player from the Padghe was fielding at the boundary when Rodpali batsman hit the ball towards him. The fielder couldn't catch hold of the ball despite running towards the ball, and he ended up conceding the boundary, leaving both opposition players and his teammates in splits.

The video of the hilarious moment was posted on Twitter by That's So Village. The 21-second video has gone viral on the internet. Pramod Patil Smruti Chashak 2023 tournament is live on YouTube on the Saipreet Live channel.

Check out the video here:

The video has amassed more than 8 lakh views on Twitter and several comments. A user commented, "While most may laugh at this, I'm very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment showed."

Another user wrote, "His commitment though. The way he was setting himself up to grab the ball, the way he ran behind it and finally got it facing the other side and the off-balance throw, all to ensure that the batsman doesn't steal an extra. Until his big ol' leg made an appearance."

"The four was funny but I am still trying to figure out the batting technique. Plenty going on in this one," the third user wrote.

"Reminds me of the guy who gets selected because he sponsors tournaments and equipment, joked the fourth user.

"I have watched like 10 times and each time it was funnier than the previous," the fifth user wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day RRR At Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Supremacy - Blockbuster Hit Wins Best Original Song