Watch: Drunk Man Rides Bull At Night In Rishikesh, Police Take Legal Action

The police have warned the youth not to do such stunts again.

A video that went viral a few days ago showing a youth riding a bull through a street has been identified as having been shot in the Tapovan area of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand police said.

The inebriated young man attempted to create a viral video, and it has made him face legal action. The incident not only created chaos in the midnight hours; it also involved misbehaving animals.

The police force said legal action was taken against the youth, and he was warned not to attempt such stunts with animals in the future.

Describing the late-night incident, Uttarakhand police tweeted in Hindi, which when translated in English reads as, "Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan, Rishikesh, late at night on May 5, legal action has been taken against the youth, and the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in the future."

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX — उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023

While many people were shocked by the video and thought it was inappropriate, others compared it to Jallikattu and claimed the young man hadn't done anything that deserved legal action.

Jallikattu is an event in which a bull is let loose into a throng of spectators, and everyone tries to grasp on to the bull's massive back hump with both arms while it makes an attempt to flee.