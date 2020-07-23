Watch: Devious Kitten Tries To Escape With Cash Stolen From Bar... Twice

A kitten was filmed trying to escape with bundles of cash.

Adopted by a Russian bar, this sweet-looking kitten turned out to be anything but. Footage that has left thousands in splits shows the feline - a veritable criminal mastermind - trying to escape with bundles of cash stolen from the very establishment that gave it shelter. Luckily, its devious robbery attempt was foiled not just once, but twice.

According to local news website 47 Channel, the owners of USSR Beer Pub in the resort town of Anapa recently found the kitten in a box on the road and adopted it. They named the months-old kitten Masyanya.

On Monday, the pub shared rib-tickling footage of the kitten's first robbery attempt on Instagram, followed shortly by the second one.

The first video shows the cat burglar trying to escape with a bundle of banknotes in its mouth. Her robbery attempt was noticed by a customer when she accidentally dropped the cash on the floor. The customer swooped in to save the day and returned the money to the bar.

The failure did not deter the determined criminal. The owner of the pub, Nadezhda Vodolazskaya, 37, said that Masyanya again tried to make off with cash, reports the Daily Star. This time, however, none of the bar's patrons tried to stop her. Instead, they were seen laughing - for the kitten had unknowingly grabbed a bundle of old USSR rubles which were kept on the shelves for decorative purposes.

When Masyanya is not plotting robberies, she spends her time being cute, playing with customers and rolling around in banknotes. Take a look:

"I'm not quite sure why the kitten is such a big fan of money but we'll definitely keep an eye on her from now on and keep the cash box locked," says Nadezhda.