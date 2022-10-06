Watch: Chimpanzee Flaunts Yellow Sunglasses While Enjoying Coconut Water

Picture shows Limbani sipping coconut water with straw.

You must have read about the chimpanzee's intelligence from all the other animal species. People find it amazing to see these creatures' wise behavior, and many videos on social media amuse the viewers. One such video that has surfaced on the internet shows a chimp named Limbani sipping coconut water through a straw while sporting sunglasses.

Although people may have differing opinions on animals kept in confinement, Limbani was recently spotted at a zoo having the best life. The video was shared on the animal's official Instagram handle on September 17 with the caption, "Oh yeah! Cool kids like coconut water!"

The adorable chimpanzee lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami, Florida, USA, according to Limbani's Instagram profile. The video was captured there. It has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the world. There are several videos and images posted on Limbani's Instagram profile.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 8.4 lakh views and more than 26,000 likes. Numerous users posted heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post and adored the animal's behaviour.

"Limbani with the Versace shades. My man's smooth with it" wrote one user.

Another user praised the chimp's looks and style and commented, "So cool and handsome."

Videos of chimpanzees enjoying their natural habitat are widely shared on social media. People love to watch them. Another video that went viral on social media in July showed an unusual friendship where the ape was seen sharing an apple with the tortoise.

The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden with the caption: "Sharing is caring." After getting shared, the video accumulated around 8.8 million views and more than 3.4 lakh likes on Twitter. Over 49,000 users re-tweeted the post.



