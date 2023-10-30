Watch: Apple Employee Unboxes Gift By Company On His 10-Year Anniversary

"The hardest apple product to obtain," said a user.

Work anniversaries are always special for employees. Typically, people celebrate the day with a small gift, bonus or a small party. It makes the employee feel appreciated and also creates a positive work environment. Recently, an employee at Apple shared that he completed the 10-year milestone at the company and also shared what he received from the tech giant and Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

Marcos Alonso, who works as a Human Interface designer at Apple took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared pictures and an unboxing video of the gift. In the video, a solid metal memento, which looks like it is made out of aluminium, is seen. The unique and valuable item has chamfered edges and a glossy Apple logo in the middle. Further, the employee's name and date of ten-year completion of service is also etched on it alongside "10" signifying the ten-year anniversary. The box in the video looks similar to the box of an Apple device. This unique Apple product also features a special message from the CEO for the employee.

And the unboxing video pic.twitter.com/pKLd2XhDFs — Marcos Alonso (@malonso) October 28, 2023

The note reads, "Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment. The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible. They all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you for all you bring to our journey together."

As per a video by YouTuber DongleBookPro, the award also details the making of the product. The note reads, "Remnants from the production process are collected and reformulated to create a 100 per cent recycled, custom alloy. The alloy is cast into long ingots, then each ingot is sliced into blocks that are machined to the finished size. The surface is fine-blasted and the edges are diamond-cut. The block is then anodized to seal the finish and create a protective layer. Finally, a stainless steel Apple logo is set into the centre."

Since being shared, Mr Alonso's post has amassed over five lakh views and six thousand likes. "10 years at Apple," he wrote in the caption.

"The hardest apple product to obtain," said a user.

"I love this kind of gifts... not the casual thanks mail," added a person.

An ex-employee at the company wrote, "I left Apple - 2 months short of 10 years..totally missing my 10 year plaque! I still have my 5 year plaque with Steve Jobs "signature" on it...I hope that very dear to my techie heart. Lol - Congrats!"

Another user added, "Congratulations on your 10-year anniversary at Apple! Time flies when you're making groundbreaking technology. Here's to many more years of innovation and success!"