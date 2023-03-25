Viral Video Shows Neeraj Chopra Dancing To 'Bijlee Bijlee' Song

The internet is amazed by Neeraj Chopra's dancing skills.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was recently spotted at India Sports Honours held in Mumbai. Now, a video claiming to show Mr Chopra dancing to Hardy Sandhu's popular track "Bijlee Bijlee" has gone viral on social media and a sizeable chunk of the internet is seriously smitten by his moves.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a fan account. Mr Chopra can be seen dancing alongside social media personalities Yashraj Mukhate, Dipraj Jadhav and Ruhee Dosani in the video while sporting a stylish formal outfit. After displaying his dancing talent, he even shook hands with each of them in the video that has taken over the internet.

"Good to see player neeraj chopra having funn.." said a user.

A second person said, "This video made my day."

"Such a cool chap," commented another user.

"Good to see the golden boy letting his hair down and enjoy!" remarked another person.

"The only sports person i like after Virat," said a user.

The star javelin thrower will train at Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey for 61 days, the sports ministry announced on Monday. The 25-year-old, who trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well with financing from the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), will leave for Turkey on April 1 and stay there till May 31.

"Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days," the Ministry said in a release.

They added, "The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his Physiotherapist's Airfare, Boarding & Lodging, Medical Insurance, and Local Transportation costs among others."