Viral Video Shows Lone Buffalo Outsmarts Lions And Survives An Attack

The internet is buzzing with reshares of a video of wildlife that is catching people's attention on social media. By utilising a crocodile-infested river to his advantage, a lone buffalo is shown in the video thwarting lions and surviving an attack from the entire pride.

The video was originally shot by Mr. Antoni Britz, who is the manager at Elephant Walk Retreat.

The Elephant Walk Retreat has shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "The Vurhami Pride paid us a visit at Ellie Walk yesterday; they were attempting to hunt this lone buffalo, giving our guests and our staff quite a show."

The incident happened in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

"Elephant Walk Retreat, situated 50 m from the Crocodile Bridge entrance to the Kruger National Park, offers self-catering accommodation with views overlooking the Crocodile River. On this particular day, one of our staff members, Sipho, who was working in unit 8, spotted lions from the deck and came to call me," Mr Britz told latestsightings.com.

"There was also a lone buffalo who had come down for a drink at the river. The lions began stalking him, but luckily for the buffalo, he saw them and charged. It was the Vurhami Pride, and they have quite a few sub-adults in the pride who are quite inexperienced, they seemed nervous of the buffalo and didn't want to take him on properly. They kept their distance but didn't give up."

