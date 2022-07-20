Viral Video: Korean Woman Teaching Hindi To Her Son Leaves Internet In Awe

The video has accumulated more than 360,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

An adorable video showing a Korean woman teaching Hindi to her son has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the short clip has accumulated more than 360,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

The video was posted by an Indian Korean couple on their social media page 'Prem Kim Forever'. The caption of the post read, "Korean wife teaching Hindi to son."

Watch the video below:

The clip opens to show the Korean woman pointing to a plate of pakodas and asking her son what it was. "Ye pakoda hai (This is a pakoda)," the woman is then heard teaching the little boy.

The mother-son duo are heard repeating the word 'pakoda' a couple of times in unison. "Pakoda bohot swad hai (The pakodas are very tasty)," the woman further taught her son.

Since being shared, the video has left the internet in awe. Netizens flood the comment section with heart emojis.

One user wrote, "Lovely as ever." Another wrote, "awww you both are so cute." "So adorable," added third, while a fourth commented, "So cute...simple and yet so sweet you guys are lotssss love for you all and Adi is so adorable."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a video of a foreigner selling chai while speaking fluent Hindi surfaced online too. In the clip, the woman was seen walking with four glasses of chai in her hands and saying, "Chai, Chai garam chai. Memsab Garam chai? Special garam chai banaya hai humne aapke liye (Chai, hot chai. Ma'am, do you want some hot tea? I made this special hot tea for you)."

The video had garnered over 495,000 views and more than 42,000 likes.