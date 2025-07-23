Viral Video: American Woman Learns Marathi To Surprise Indian Husband, His Smile Steals The Show

A heartwarming video of an American woman, Candace Karne, learning Marathi to connect with her Indian husband, Aniket Karne, is winning hearts globally. The sweet clip shows Candace Karne, trying out basic Marathi phrases with her husband, showcasing her efforts to bridge their cultural divide. The video has captured the affection and admiration of viewers worldwide.

In the adorable video, Mrs Karne enthusiastically starts with a bright "Shubh sakal, kaisa ahes?" (Good morning, how are you?), carefully pronouncing each word. Her husband's face lights up with a warm smile, clearly touched by her effort. When he responds in fluent Marathi, she giggles and admits, "I didn't quite catch that." She continues practising everyday phrases like "Namaskar" (hello) and "Raatri jevaaylaa kaay ahe?" (What's for dinner?). Her husband casually mentions he's cooked chicken, prompting her to beam with joy and say "Dhanyawaad" (thank you).

"I'm not perfect but I'm trying. Go easy on me," the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered a flood of admiration, with users praising Candace's heartfelt efforts to learn Marathi and connect with her husband. Many were touched by the love and dedication she showed towards her partner's language, and her willingness to bridge their cultural divide. One user wrote, "Next time, say “aho aika” and watch him blush."

Another commented, "Plz once call him AHOOO, that's what a Marathi woman call her husband."

A third wrote, "That smile when you were talking to him in his native language was like. ‘This is why I love this woman."

A fourth added, "Oh my god, as a Maharashtrian, this is so sweet. Let me know if you need help learning."

Earlier, American content creator Kristen Fischer stunned the internet with her impressive Hindi skills. Ms Fischer, who has been living in India for four years, posted a video on Instagram where she shared her journey of learning Hindi and offered practical tips for others. She emphasised that Hindi isn't easy to learn and requires time and effort. Ms Fischer shared her own experience and strategies for mastering Hindi, guiding those interested in following her path.