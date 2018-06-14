Video: Wounded Leopard Strays Into Village. How 10 Officials Rescued It

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 12, in Sichuan Province. Footage of the leopard, shared by CGTN on YouTube and Facebook, shows it growling at onlookers. The leopard appears to have injuries around its eye. The injured leopard was captured by ten officials of the local forest department and will be treated by veterinarians before being released back into the wild.
Watch the video below:
CommentsOn Facebook, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times. Many have thanked the forest officials for rescuing the big cat.
Instances of human-animal have become increasingly common in recent times. In December last year, a leopard had created panic in Dehradun, India, after it entered a residential colony.
