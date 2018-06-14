Video: Wounded Leopard Strays Into Village. How 10 Officials Rescued It It caused damage to property before it was captured

Share EMAIL PRINT The leopard was filmed growling at onlookers.



The incident took place on Tuesday, June 12, in Sichuan Province. Footage of the leopard, shared by CGTN on YouTube and Facebook, shows it growling at onlookers. The leopard appears to have injuries around its eye. The injured leopard was captured by ten officials of the local forest department and will be treated by veterinarians before being released back into the wild.



Watch the video below:





On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times. Many have thanked the forest officials for rescuing the big cat.



Instances of human-animal have become increasingly common in recent times. In December last year, a





Click for more





An injured leopard strayed into a village in Xinlong County in southwestern China, and caused damage to property before it was captured and treated for its wounds. It is speculated that the big cat wandered into the village in search of food. Fortunately, the big cat did not attack anyone.The incident took place on Tuesday, June 12, in Sichuan Province. Footage of the leopard, shared by CGTN on YouTube and Facebook, shows it growling at onlookers. The leopard appears to have injuries around its eye. The injured leopard was captured by ten officials of the local forest department and will be treated by veterinarians before being released back into the wild.Watch the video below: On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times. Many have thanked the forest officials for rescuing the big cat.Instances of human-animal have become increasingly common in recent times. In December last year, a leopard had created panic in Dehradun, India, after it entered a residential colony.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter