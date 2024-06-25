Video Shows Passengers Bouncing On Train That Was Upgraded For Rs 35,421 Crore

The state-owned railway company attributed the shaking to a train car malfunction.

Passengers on a brand new, high-speed train expected a smooth ride on their journey between Madrid and Gijon. However, their trip turned into a nightmare as the train, despite its hefty upgradation of 3,475,000,000 pounds (Rs 35421 Crore), shook violently for three hours, causing discomfort akin to airplane turbulence. A passenger even managed to capture footage of the incident on the recently opened 300-mile high-speed rail line in northwest Spain.

Watch the video here:

Espero que @Renfe, @Inforenfe, @oscar_puente_ o quien sea, nos de una explicación a los pasajeros del AVE 05721, porque desde el cambiador de León hasta Oviedo, hemos ido botando. Espero también que por seguridad, sea revisado. Vengo todas las semanas y nunca vi algo así. pic.twitter.com/3ScbdbHPwD — Alex Sanchez (@AlexSanchez_19) June 14, 2024

"I hope that @Renfe, @Inforenfe, @oscar_puente_, or whoever gives us an explanation to the passengers of AVE 05721, because from the Leon interchange to Oviedo, we have been bouncing around. I also hope that for security, it is reviewed. I come every week, and I've never seen anything like it," wrote the angry passenger in the caption.

The high-speed rail line, featuring Europe's seventh-longest rail tunnel, was inaugurated just last November following two decades of construction efforts.

Reports from passengers described the train violently shaking for hours, likened to experiencing extreme turbulence on a plane. One passenger even managed to capture footage of the chaotic scene.

The cause of the shaking is still under investigation, with Spain's state-owned railway company Renfe blaming a malfunction with the train car itself. This incident has cast a shadow over the much-anticipated high-speed rail line, raising concerns about passenger safety and the functionality of the new trains.