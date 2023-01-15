Video Of Man Carrying Cats On His Bike Goes Viral, Internet Divided

The clip has amassed over two lakh views and four thousand likes.

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows they have the ability to love unconditionally, which is typically only witnessed between a parent and their little animal. When we're sad or depressed, the soft nudging of a wet nose or a lick can instantly uplift our mood. Recently a video of a man carrying two cats on his bike is going viral on the internet. However, this has been labelled extremely dangerous for both the animals.

The video was shared by Aarun Gowda on Twitter and is said o be recorded in Bengaluru. In the short clip, the man is seen riding a bike with a bag on his shoulders. A cat is seen latching onto his shoulders, sitting on his bag. As the video progresses, another furry animal is seen sitting on the bike's fuel tank. Both animals can be seen causally chilling, relaxed while being driven on the bike. Another other person travelling on the road recorded the video.

"Found this guy in ORR (Outer Ring Road) today," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared yesterday, the clip has amassed over two lakh views and four thousand likes.

"I want my cats to start living like this," said a user.

A second person called, "Think this is the same guy who skates in Cubbon Park with the cats in a similar config, one on top of a backpack and one in arms. It's cute in a park but is making me really anxious for the cats in the lawless blr traffic."

"I can't even look at this without feeling super anxious for the kitties. Some people do not deserve to have pets," added a third person.

"So cute omg," reads another comment.

"Catman of Bangalore," commented another user.

