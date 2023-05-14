Video: Man Watches IPL Match On His Phone Inside Cricket Stadium, Internet In Splits

The clip was shot at a stadium in Lucknow

A video of a man streaming an IPL match on his while sitting inside a cricket stadium has gone viral on social media. The clip shot at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, shows the man lazing across a row of empty seats and watching the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on his mobile.

The video was shared on Twitter by @bijjuu11 with the caption that reads, ''Watch till the end..tag that guy also #CSKvDC.''

Watch the video here:

Watch till the end 😂 😂 tag that guy also #CSKvDCpic.twitter.com/dCwoM9k4s1 — विजय (@bijjuu11) May 10, 2023

The video opens to show the crowd cheering and watching the CSKvDC match in the stadium. However, when the camera pans across the stadium, a man can be seen laying down on the seats, while watching an IPL game on his mobile phone instead of the live action on the field.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gone viral, with more than 12,000 views, 146 likes, and close to 60 retweets. Needless to say, the internet was left amused with the video, while many empathised with his struggle of not being able to watch the math from a distance.

A user joked saying, ''That pressure to use your data before 12.'' Another user wrote, ''Joining meetings remotely sitting in the office.'' A third added, ''He might have short-sightedness.''

Yet another said, ''He is soaking in the atmosphere while ensuring that he gets the best angles and great close-ups. He may not be the only one.'' Several users reacted with laughing emojis.