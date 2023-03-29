Video: Lithuanian Ambassador Responds To Question In Hindi, Impresses Internet

Lithuania ambassador narrated about how she learnt Sanskrit and Hindi.

The benefits of learning a new language are limitless. It not just helps you to communicate better but also provides a competitive edge over others. Lithuanian ambassador to India, Diana Mickeviciene has learnt Hindi and Sanskrit and recently gave an interview to the news agency ANI in Hindi.

She shared, "It is a bit difficult for me to talk about serious matters. But, I am able to speak. I learnt Sanskrit for two years. But, that is a language of scriptures in our University. I learnt to read, write and translate, but not to speak."

Watch the video here:

Ms Mickeviciene added, "Hindi...I am able to speak a little bit of Hindi. I learnt Hindi two, or three times, but forgot. This time I have come to India and my intention is to focus on learning Hindi. Maybe after six months, I will be able to give a full interview in Hindi."

The caption of the video posted by ANI reads, "Delhi: Ambassador of Lithuania to India Diana Mickeviciene speaks in Hindi on how she learnt the Hindi language."

Since being shared, the video has collected over 2 lakh views on Twitter. The internet was impressed with Ms Mickeviciene's spoken Hindi. A user commented, "Her accent is very clear. Beautiful."

Another user wrote, "So sweet. She already speaks better Hindi than most children of Hindi-speaking parents settled abroad. Seriously."

"Great efforts Ms Diana. Learning Hindi shows your passion and devotion to your duties as an Ambassador. You will become a role model for others. I can understand your hard work. As an Indian I appreciate it from the deepest of my sincerity," the third user wrote.

"Lithuanian language is very similar to Sanskrit," the fourth user commented.