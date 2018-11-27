Watch: Hand Glider Holds On For Life As Pilot Forgets To Attach Harness

Chris Gursky was left hanging on for his life during the hand gliding accident.

A terrifying hand gliding accident was captured on camera recently when a man found out that his hand gliding instructor had failed to secure his harness before take-off. Florida resident and YouTuber Chris Gursky shared heart-stopping footage of the incident yesterday, which took place while he was on holiday in Switzerland.

The footage shows Mr Gursky hanging on for his life after taking off from a mountain edge as his pilot forgot to strap him in. Mr Gursky is seen hanging onto the pilot's back and a metal bar on the hand glider while his pilot looked for a place to land quickly.

The anxiety-inducing footage also shows him losing his grip after some time and desperately clinging on to the pilot's leg.

Eventually, he gets close enough to the ground to let go. The whole ordeal lasts 2 minutes and 14 seconds.

"The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story," wrote Mr Gursky.

Watch the terrifying video below:

According to Evening Standard, Mr Gursky suffered a fracture in his wrist and tore his left bicep in the crash landing - something that he said "beats the alternative".

Thanking the pilot for his quick thinking, he also said to ABC News: "While the pilot made a critical error in our pre-flight setup by not attaching me to the glider, he did all he could to get me to the ground as quickly as possible, grabbing onto my harness and flying with one hand."

