US Truck Driver Wins Lottery Jackpot That Will Pay Him $1000 Payouts Every Week For Life

A truck driver from Oregon, Robin Riedel, picked the golden ticket and now is set for the rest of his life as he will receive a hefty paycheque every week. On May 8, Mr Riedel won the jackpot in the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life game, which qualifies him for a weekly payout of $1,000 for life.

After the big win, Mr Riedel said, "I struck it. I succeed. In another two to three years, I hope to retire."

Mr Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched in 2001.

“I hit it!” he said. “I hit it!”

Riedel plans to use the winnings — $52,000 per year — to pay bills, make improvements to a home he purchased three years ago with his wife Debi, and vacation in Saint Lucia to mark the couple's upcoming wedding anniversary, according to a press release by Oregon Lottery.

"The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn't be able to do,” said Riedel. “I'm hoping to retire in another two to three years."'

