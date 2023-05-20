US Restaurant Offers 'Gold Standard Burger' Prized At Over Rs 55,000

DBG Restaurant, previously known as Drury Beer Garden.

How much money are you willing to spend on a good burger? Although there is no upper limit to the high pricing, the ordinary customer would feel at ease shelling out between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 for a burger at an expensive restaurant.

However, a brand-new burger joint in the United States is getting ready to launch what is claimed to be the priciest cheeseburger on any menu in Philadelphia, if not the entire country, and that burger is priced at $700 (Rs 57,987).

The restaurant, called Drury Beer Garden, will reopen in Midtown Village with a new name, menu and specialty burger priced at $700.

George Tsiouris, a co-owner of the beer garden, said nothing of the gratuity that would come from a tab that included a $700 sandwich.

According to the menu, the burger is a Wagyu steak burger topped with aged Irish cheddar, honey, fresh black truffle, and lobster flame-grilled with cognac.

"Burgers are one of the most loved food items around the world," George Tsiouris, who owns the establishment with his sister, Vasiliki Tsiouris-Balis, told local news station NBC10.

"We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept."

"My brother and I had so much fun creating this menu and we look forward to welcoming everyone," added Tsiouris-Balis.