US Doctor Donates Bone Marrow To Save Patient's Life, Internet Calls Him 'Real Hero'

The post accumulated nearly 50,000 likes and several comments.

Good samaritans show up when you least expect them. And now a social media post about a doctor's extraordinary act of selflessness is winning hearts online. Dr Ali Alsamarah, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in the United States, became a true survivor for a child in need of a bone marrow transplant. He gave the patient a gift by becoming his doner, and now his story, shared on Instagram by 'Good News Movement', has tugged at people's heartstrings.

According to the now-viral post, Dr Alsamarah didn't take long to step up to donate his bone marrow after knowing that he was a potential match. "Ali Alsamarah, MD, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist with AdventHealth Ocala, got a call that he was a potential match for a child who desperately needed bone marrow. The doctor didn't hesitate to donate his own," the page wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

The post further shared what the doctor said about his operation. "He said he was a little sore but was glad he could help - he was inspired to do so after a friend battling cancer was saved by a donor. He hopes to inspire others to become donors to help save lives," the caption read.

Separately, talking to WFLA News Channel 8, Dr Alsamarah said, "I hope this message reaches people to be aware of the bone marrow donation program, as it will enrich the pool with more donors, and therefore more potential matches for those in need. The procedure is crucial to spread awareness and educate people about the potential life-saving therapy,"

Good News Movement shared Dr Alsamarah heart touching story two days back and since then it has accumulated nearly 50,000 likes and several comments.

Also Read | Terrifying Video Of Storm Chasers Trapped Inside Tornado In US Goes Viral

"What a man and real life hero .Very inspiring Doc," wrote one user. "A salute to u doctor ur a daredevil. ur simply great this is called being real human. ur a starboyyyyy a super hero," said another.

"The child that you've saved will remember you forever that's a special gift for him/her and the family," commented a third user. "Remarkable. An exceptional doctor. You already give so much. God Bless," added another.