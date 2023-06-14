UK Police Officers Gave Brides A Lift To Their Wedding After Their Coach Broke Down

The brides, Jemma and Sian Batchelor-Thomas.

It was an incident to remember for a lifetime after police officials gave two brides a ride to the marriage ceremony after the coach carrying their wedding party broke down on the road.

The brides, Jemma and Sian Batchelor-Thomas, were worried they wouldn't be able to get to the register office where the pair was scheduled to get married, but the Hampshire police were present at the right time and in the right place to help them reach the venue.

In a Facebook post, the officers, from the Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, "We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John's Road in Hedge End."

"The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding... We told them to hop in the police car, and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare. We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!"

The police constables also shared two images of the brides in the Facebook post, which received a lot of positive reactions from social media users.