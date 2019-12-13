Twitter Is Freaking Out On Last Friday The 13th Of The Decade

Friday the 13th is considered an inauspicious and unlucky date in Western superstition. Some believe that freak accidents and unlucky mishaps occur more frequently on this date. While one school of thought holds that fear of Friday the 13th originated from early Christianity, while others say it has its roots in anti-paganism. Belief that Friday the 13th is a spooky date was further strengthened by the popular 'Friday the 13th' series of horror films, where protagonist Jason Voorhees goes on a murderous rampage.
As 2019 draws to a close, the last Friday the 13th of the year - and, in fact, of the decade - is spooking people out. Twitter has been flooded with posts from people freaking out on the last Friday the 13th of the decade.
@TheCleftonTwain I am surprised no one has mentioned this yet, at least, not on any of my feeds.— Renee Merry Holidays!🎅🤶🌞⛄🎄🕯🔮🌈 (@Gaianwatcher) December 10, 2019
This will be the last Friday 13th of the decade!🤯 pic.twitter.com/ljQi7PwuNg
last friday 13th of the decade :(— monica 💙 (@bitteruels) December 13, 2019
Some are tweeting good wishes on Friday the 13th
good morning kids may the force be witchu on this last friday 13th of the decade pic.twitter.com/eKAVxJCeH4— anne (@gigglydakota) December 13, 2019
While others are sharing videos of actual spooky encounters
because its Friday 13th....this wandered by 20 minutes before I showed up to check the water dish yesterday.— Lisette Mill (@basalttobay) December 13, 2019
Between this copperhead & the tiger snake I also missed yesterday
I'm having a lucky week.@NeateGraham@WorkSafe_Vic#FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/au8jbXyL5W
A few Twitter users are ready to face the day
Friday 13th— BLEEDING_BITZY (@Anna_Da_Suza) December 13, 2019
Bring it on.
Let's see what you got!!! pic.twitter.com/91WLZFJ6De
Happy #Friday13th the last Friday 13th for 2019!— 🔪Lyth the Horror Snack🔪 (@Lythnoraxs) December 12, 2019
Sweet Jason is ready for some fun holiday time with Mommy 🎄🎁💖 pic.twitter.com/yQEA7J9e9f
Others, not so much
damn it .. its Friday 13th.— HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAY 🎂❤️ (@ZEWildcat14) December 12, 2019
Sooo no christmas shopping, I'm not leaving the house 😧😧😧😧😧😧😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/V4FZDPGrWJ
The fear of the number 13 manifests itself in day to day examples in a variety of ways. For example, many high-rise apartments and hotels do not have a floor number 13. Instead, they name it 12B or simply skip 13 and move on to floor number 14. Many people also think it is unlucky to sit at a table of 13 people, or make any travel arrangements or big purchases on Friday the 13th.
Are you taking any extra precautions on the last Friday the 13th of the decade? Let us know using the comments section.