Twitter Is Freaking Out On Last Friday The 13th Of The Decade

Twitter has been flooded with posts from people freaking out on the last Friday the 13th of the decade.

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date.

Friday the 13th is considered an inauspicious and unlucky date in Western superstition. Some believe that freak accidents and unlucky mishaps occur more frequently on this date. While one school of thought holds that fear of Friday the 13th originated from early Christianity, while others say it has its roots in anti-paganism. Belief that Friday the 13th is a spooky date was further strengthened by the popular 'Friday the 13th' series of horror films, where protagonist Jason Voorhees goes on a murderous rampage.

As 2019 draws to a close, the last Friday the 13th of the year - and, in fact, of the decade - is spooking people out. Twitter has been flooded with posts from people freaking out on the last Friday the 13th of the decade.

The fear of the number 13 manifests itself in day to day examples in a variety of ways. For example, many high-rise apartments and hotels do not have a floor number 13. Instead, they name it 12B or simply skip 13 and move on to floor number 14. Many people also think it is unlucky to sit at a table of 13 people, or make any travel arrangements or big purchases on Friday the 13th.

Are you taking any extra precautions on the last Friday the 13th of the decade? Let us know using the comments section.

