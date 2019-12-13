Twitter Is Freaking Out On Last Friday The 13th Of The Decade

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date.

Friday the 13th is considered an inauspicious and unlucky date in Western superstition. Some believe that freak accidents and unlucky mishaps occur more frequently on this date. While one school of thought holds that fear of Friday the 13th originated from early Christianity, while others say it has its roots in anti-paganism. Belief that Friday the 13th is a spooky date was further strengthened by the popular 'Friday the 13th' series of horror films, where protagonist Jason Voorhees goes on a murderous rampage.

As 2019 draws to a close, the last Friday the 13th of the year - and, in fact, of the decade - is spooking people out. Twitter has been flooded with posts from people freaking out on the last Friday the 13th of the decade.

@TheCleftonTwain I am surprised no one has mentioned this yet, at least, not on any of my feeds.

This will be the last Friday 13th of the decade!🤯 pic.twitter.com/ljQi7PwuNg — Renee Merry Holidays!🎅🤶🌞⛄🎄🕯🔮🌈 (@Gaianwatcher) December 10, 2019

last friday 13th of the decade :( — monica 💙 (@bitteruels) December 13, 2019

Some are tweeting good wishes on Friday the 13th

good morning kids may the force be witchu on this last friday 13th of the decade pic.twitter.com/eKAVxJCeH4 — anne (@gigglydakota) December 13, 2019

While others are sharing videos of actual spooky encounters

because its Friday 13th....this wandered by 20 minutes before I showed up to check the water dish yesterday.



Between this copperhead & the tiger snake I also missed yesterday

I'm having a lucky week.@NeateGraham@WorkSafe_Vic#FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/au8jbXyL5W — Lisette Mill (@basalttobay) December 13, 2019

A few Twitter users are ready to face the day

Friday 13th

Bring it on.

Let's see what you got!!! pic.twitter.com/91WLZFJ6De — BLEEDING_BITZY (@Anna_Da_Suza) December 13, 2019

Happy #Friday13th the last Friday 13th for 2019!

Sweet Jason is ready for some fun holiday time with Mommy 🎄🎁💖 pic.twitter.com/yQEA7J9e9f — 🔪Lyth the Horror Snack🔪 (@Lythnoraxs) December 12, 2019

Others, not so much

damn it .. its Friday 13th.

Sooo no christmas shopping, I'm not leaving the house 😧😧😧😧😧😧😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/V4FZDPGrWJ — HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAY 🎂❤️ (@ZEWildcat14) December 12, 2019

The fear of the number 13 manifests itself in day to day examples in a variety of ways. For example, many high-rise apartments and hotels do not have a floor number 13. Instead, they name it 12B or simply skip 13 and move on to floor number 14. Many people also think it is unlucky to sit at a table of 13 people, or make any travel arrangements or big purchases on Friday the 13th.

