This US Restaurant Uses Pizza Boxes To Promote Adoption Of Shelter Dogs

Ms Alloy intends to keep attaching flyers until every animal is matched with loving pet parents.

An eatery in New York City has come up with a unique way to connect shelter animals with potential adopters. Since March, Just Pizza & Wing Co. has been transforming its pizza boxes into heartwarming messages of hope for adorable dogs seeking loving homes.

It was a brainchild of Mary Alloy, the owner of Just Pizza & Wing Co. Ms Alloy's inspiration came from when she was volunteering at the Niagara SPCA, where she witnessed the challenges of finding homes for shelter animals. CNN reported Ms Alloy worked with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ways to help more shelter animals find their forever homes.

She decided to contribute and leverage her pizza business to bring attention to the shelter animals.

See the post here:

Since launching the campaign, dozens of dogs have found homes. Alloy intends to keep attaching flyers until every adoptable animal is matched with loving pet parents.

"Kimberly texted me one night and was like, 'Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?' and I just couldn't wait," Ms Alloy told CNN. "We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work."

A charming puppy, Larry, found a loving family after his pizza box debut.

Social media users absolutely loved the idea and flooded the comments with love and support. A user wrote, "FABULOUS IDEA. My hat is off to the person who came up with the idea."

Another user wrote, "Loooooove it!!!!!!"

Third user wrote, "Outstanding!"