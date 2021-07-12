Bride Adds Sporty Touch To Her Mehendi With Mumbai Indians, Man United Logos

Geet Khedekar included the logos of Mumbai Indians and Manchester United in her mehendi.

Fancy yourself as a die-hard fan of a football club or cricket team? Well, now a bride from Maharashtra has set the bar for all sports fans by making her favourite team a part of her wedding festivities, albeit in a small way. A recent post shared on the official Instagram page of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians, features the bridal mehendi of Geet Khedekar, who included the cricket team's logo in her mehendi design. That's not all, she also made space for the logo of the Manchester United football team on her hand. The English Premier League club is her husband Devvrat Mainhallikar's favourite team.

The quirky yet fun addition to the traditional henna designs was a huge hit on the Internet. While mehendi designs usually feature silhouettes of flora and fauna-- most commonly of lotus, roses and peacocks-- it is not unusual for brides to have personalised designs that mark special milestones of their relationship. And by choosing to incorporate the logos of the couple's favourite teams, Ms Khedekar seems to have impressed fans of the two teams, worldwide.

Both teams that featured in the design played a part in turning the couple's gesture into a viral Internet sensation. Sharing the photo, Mumbai Indians wrote, "This mehendi has our heart. Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet."

In addition to the Mumbai Indians team, the official page of Premier League India also shared an image of the bridal mehendi. The caption read, " Manchester United (handshake emoticon) Mumbai Indians. Perfect design does not…"

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, "To my future wife, if your mehendi doesn't look like this, do you even love me?"

"Two of my favourite teams," read a comment by a fan with the username, Jayantpatil10. "This impact is on another level," said another follower.

A user, who goes by the name Roshni45 commented, "Saved. Apni Shadi mei essa hi lagvayungi (Will recreate this at my wedding). "True fan," another response read.

Ms Khedekar, too, replied to the post by Mumbai Indians and wrote, "Always MI.. Thank you so much," with blue heart emojis. Many followers also extended their wishes to the happy couple.

Tell us what you think of this quirky design choice and which teams you would want to make a part of your wedding memories.