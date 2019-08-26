These Cool T-Shirts Have Built-In Air Conditioners

We may not have flying cars yet, but we do have T-shirts with built-in air conditioners. A Sony-affiliated startup has launched a device for anyone who has ever wanted to carry an AC or a cooler outside in the sweltering heat.

The Reon Pocket is a Bluetooth device about the size of a small wallet. It is designed to be worn with a special silicon-material shirt with a pocket on the back, just below the neck, that holds it in place.

Controlled through an app, the Reon Pocket can cool its wearer down by 13 degrees Celsius. On colder days, it can also be used to increase temperature by 8 degrees Celsius. Top Ten Reviews reports that it makes use of what's called the 'Peltier effect', whereby small electrical currents either absorb or emit heat.

This device, according to Big Think, is targeted at people who want to stay cool (or warm) during their commute to work. It takes about two hours to charge and has a battery life of about 90 minutes. Right now, it is available only in Japan, and prices start at $120 for the basic model.

Watch the video above to find out more about this tiny air conditioner.

