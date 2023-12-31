The Last Day Of This Year Is 123123, Google Shares Why It's Special

According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year.

It's December 31 and everybody is looking forward to 2024. This year, New Year's Eve is on a unique date that holds an extraordinary number sequence. While countries like India use the date/month/year format, many nations like the US use the month/date/year format. So, when December 31, 2023, is written in the US style, the date turns into 12/31/23 or, 123123. The date is special because the last time the year ended with 123123 was in 1923. The next time it will happen is in another 100 years, on Dec. 31, 2123.

Explaining the significance of today's date, Google India shared a visual on Instagram and captioned it as, ''Did you know: The last time this happened was in 1923 and the next time will be in 2123.''

''Why is the date 123123 so special? The date 12/31/23, which is New Year's Eve, holds a special meaning in numerology. It's like a day with a double message because of the repeated 123 sequences. Experts see it as a time for everyone to move ahead together and get insights into the future,'' the visual reads.

See the post here:

Numerologists believe the type of sequence constitutes ''angel numbers.'' According to USA Today, angel numbers, which are repeating number sequences, are often used as a guide for deeper spiritual exploration.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac website, this number sequence is significant. ''Number 1 brings the very spark of initiation, 2 focuses on building, and 3 is related to the concept of creation. Together, the sequence of these three numbers speaks of the spark of initiation that seeks to build a new creation. Of course, since this sequence of numbers won't happen again for a hundred years, on 12/31/2123, whatever is being created now is something BIG!”, astrologer Narayana Montúfar said.

''The sequence of 12/31/23 feels like a ‘mental preparation' for a year that will bring a completely new energetic landscape. It's almost like it is screaming: Okay, let's get ready for this, 123…123!,'' she added.

Meanwhile, if 123123 is added, we get 12. Twelve is considered a Master Number that can mean spiritual enlightenment. ''This day could deliver epiphanies and “aha” moments for individuals and the collective,'' the website reads.

Earlier, Google marked the end of 2023 by sharing an animated vibrant doodle. The Google Doodle for today commemorates New Year's Eve, a time to reflect on the year that went by and anticipate a new beginning in 2024.

''3… 2… 1… Happy New Year! This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start the New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year's resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between,'' Google said, counting down to the new year.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year. New Year's Eve is also known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in many countries. Fireworks, parties, and celebrations of all kinds take place the night before on the eve as billions of people around the world wait with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight. More than 24 times in the world (since there are as many time zones spread across the globe) people count down to the moment of midnight to welcome the New Year's Day.