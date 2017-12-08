2017 Was Way Worse Than 2016, Say The GIFs You Used This Year

GIFs linked to negative emotions went up 31% compared to 2016

Offbeat | | Updated: December 08, 2017 13:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2017 Was Way Worse Than 2016, Say The GIFs You Used This Year

The disapproving "white guy blinking" was the most used GIF of 2017

New Delhi:  If you thought 2017 sucked big time, you're not alone. The emotion also reflected in the GIFs you used through the year, according to data released by GIF keyboard Tenor. In year-end insights shared by Tenor, 2017 was actually way worse than 2016 as search for GIFs linked to negative emotions went up by 31% and positive GIFs went down by 18%. What a downer! Interestingly, even though "happy" GIFs were used less, use of "laughing" GIFs went up indicating that laughing GIFs were not always used for a "happy" occasion, as you will see with the year's top GIFs below.
 
Dog Triste GIF from Dog GIFs

And what were the most emotional times of the year? According to data by Tenor, people were most emotional around January 15. Perhaps it's linked to Donald Trump's swearing-in as US President just five days later? Other emotional days were Valentine's Day, Superbowl, Hurricane Irma and Las Vegas mass shooting. "Scared" and "pray" were the most searched GIFs for the last two.
 
Emotional Cry GIF from Emotional GIFs

The top used GIFs by volume also reflect how the year generally went by. The disapproving, contemptuous "Blinking white guy" was the 2017's most used GIF followed by "Baby crying".

Here's are the year's 5 most used GIFs:

White guy blinking  
2017gifoftheyear Guy GIF from 2017gifoftheyear GIFs

Baby crying  
Baby Crying GIF from Babycrying GIFs

Jonah Hill "yay"

So Excited GIF from Jonahhill GIFs

Shaq laughing

Laughing Too Hard GIF from Shaq GIFs

Obama "oh yeah"

Oh Yeah GIF from Obama GIFs

"White guy blinking" also made it to GIPHY's top GIFs coming in at #2. The GIF was actually created from a gaming video where professional gamer Drew Scanlon was reacting to a co-gamer.

However, on GIPHY, things look slightly better with the "knitting gnome" - a crocheted gnome knitting a heart that flies into the air - ranking at #1 with 340 million views.

via GIPHY

Click for more trending news


Trending

Gifs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................