2017 Was Way Worse Than 2016, Say The GIFs You Used This Year

And what were the most emotional times of the year? According to data by Tenor, people were most emotional around January 15. Perhaps it's linked to Donald Trump's swearing-in as US President just five days later? Other emotional days were Valentine's Day, Superbowl, Hurricane Irma and Las Vegas mass shooting. "Scared" and "pray" were the most searched GIFs for the last two.
The top used GIFs by volume also reflect how the year generally went by. The disapproving, contemptuous "Blinking white guy" was the 2017's most used GIF followed by "Baby crying".
Here's are the year's 5 most used GIFs:
White guy blinking
Baby crying
Jonah Hill "yay"
Shaq laughing
Obama "oh yeah"
"White guy blinking" also made it to GIPHY's top GIFs coming in at #2. The GIF was actually created from a gaming video where professional gamer Drew Scanlon was reacting to a co-gamer.
However, on GIPHY, things look slightly better with the "knitting gnome" - a crocheted gnome knitting a heart that flies into the air - ranking at #1 with 340 million views.
via GIPHY
Click for more trending news